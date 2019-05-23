Boil filtered water advisory lifted for Flint neighborhood

(5/23/2019) - Residents along a stretch of Nebraska Avenue in Flint no longer have to boil their water before using it.

The city lifted a boil filtered water advisory for residents on Nebraska Avenue between Kearsley Park Boulevard and Franklin Avenue on Thursday.

The advisory was put in place Monday after a water main break caused a drop in pressure, which could have allowed bacteria to contaminate the system in that area.

Flint Department of Public Works Director Rob Bincsik said two consecutive water samples taken 24 hours apart did not show harmful bacteria levels.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused customers in the area," Bincsik said.