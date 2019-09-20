Boil water advisory lifted for Flint neighborhood

(9/20/2019) - The boil water advisory issued for a Flint neighborhood has been lifted about 48 hours after a water main ruptured and spewed water high into the air.

Residents in the neighborhood around Westwood Parkway and Briar Hill Road no longer need to boil their water before using it.

Streets affected are Westwood Parkway, Briar Hill Road, Colchester Road, Parkside Drive, Overhill Drive, Crooked Lane, Hawthorne Avenue and Hampden Road.

Flint Department of Public Works crews say tests show no contamination and the water is safe.

"The break has been fixed and we have received satisfactory results from samples collected showing the water is now safe to use without boiling first," said Flint Department of Public Works Director Rob Bincsik.

Residents are advised to change their water filters, because bacteria potentially could accumulate and become trapped in them.

The water main broke along Briar Hill Road near Westwood Parkway around 3 a.m. The Flint Department of Public Works issued an advisory for the whole neighborhood south of Miller Road and east of Ballenger Highway.

The water main break and repairs caused a loss of pressure in the system, which can allow potentially harmful bacteria into the pipes.