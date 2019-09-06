Bomb threat at Michigan State University leads president to evacuate

Michigan State University police said that a person reported a bomb threat at or near the Hannah Building around 10:45 a.m. on Friday, shortly after the MSU Board of Trustees meeting ended. (Source WILX)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 12:10 PM, Sep 06, 2019

EAST LANSING (WJRT) (9/6/2019) - A bomb threat on Michigan State University's campus in East Lansing caused the president and some trustees to evacuate.

MSU spokeswoman Emily Guerrant confirmed a threat led to an evacuation of the Hannah Administration Building, according to WILX.

She said that President Samuel Stanley and some trustees were part of the group that was evacuated. An MSU Board of Trustees meeting had ended shortly before the threat was received around 10:45 a.m.

The Michigan State University Police Department said that a person reported a bomb threat at or near the Hannah Building. There was no immediate indication the threat is tied to others in Northern Michigan on Friday morning.

 