Bomb threat at Michigan State University leads president to evacuate

(9/6/2019) - A bomb threat on Michigan State University's campus in East Lansing caused the president and some trustees to evacuate.

MSU spokeswoman Emily Guerrant confirmed a threat led to an evacuation of the Hannah Administration Building, according to WILX.

She said that President Samuel Stanley and some trustees were part of the group that was evacuated. An MSU Board of Trustees meeting had ended shortly before the threat was received around 10:45 a.m.

The Michigan State University Police Department said that a person reported a bomb threat at or near the Hannah Building. There was no immediate indication the threat is tied to others in Northern Michigan on Friday morning.