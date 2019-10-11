Bomb threat called in to D-Railed Bar closes part of downtown Durand

(10/11/2019) - Downtown Durand is back open after a bomb threat led police to close part of the business district Friday afternoon.

Someone called in the bomb threat to the D-Railed Bar at 111 N. Saginaw St. around 3 p.m., according to Durand Police Chief Jason Hartz.

Police closed the 100 block of North Saginaw Street and evacuated businesses in the area while they investigated. A Michigan State police bomb sniffing dog searched D-Railed Bar and surrounding businesses.

Hartz said nothing suspicious was located and the area reopened for normal business by 5 p.m.

Police were still investigating who called in the threat Friday evening. No suspect information was released.