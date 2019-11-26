Bomb threat closes McDonald's on Tittabawassee Road

(11/26/2019) - A McDonald's in Kochville Township closed Tuesday afternoon after someone phoned in a bomb threat to the restaurant.

The threat was reported around 4:10 p.m. at the restaurant on Tittabawasee Road near Bay Road.

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office was investigating the threat with assistance from the FBI.

The McDonald's was closed while a Michigan State Police K-9 team searched for anything suspicious inside. There was no immediate word when the restaurant would reopen.