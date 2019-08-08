Bomb threat leads to evacuation at Central Michigan University

(8/8/2019) - Ronan Hall on the campus of Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant has been evacuated after a bomb threat.

The university posted on Facebook that the CMU Police Department received information about the threat. Authorities evacuated Ronan Hall and the surrounding area while the investigation continued.

CMU says anyone in Ronan Hall should leave the building, go to the University Center and notify their supervisors. Everyone is asked to avoid the area.

CMU police were investigating the threat and searching the building for anything suspicious.