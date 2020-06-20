Bone Dry: Michigan DNR urges caution amid elevated fire risk

“You think you’re prepared. You think you’ve got just a little fire… turn your back on it, you know something could go wrong.”

The Michigan DNR is urging caution ahead of Father’s Day Sunday and the expected uptick in campfires and cookouts.

“As it dries out over an extended period of time… a little bit of wind added to it and you can have something that’s out-of-control,” explained DNR Forest Fire Supervisor Bret Baker.

Hot, dry conditions, have put most of the state under an elevated fire risk, ranging from high to very high. Department experts predict that elevated risk will hold through the holiday weekend.

“Fine fuels and grass dry out and become more susceptible for fire,” said Baker. “Campfires can quickly spread.”

The photo above shows a 2018 grass fire that sparked in Genesee Township, which rapidly burned-up around 30 acres of land. Baker recalls another, more recent bad burn sparked by an out-of-control campfire.

“They had a little campfire at their hunting camp… went inside… 15 minutes and it was bigger than the two guys there could handle,” recalled Baker.

As countless examples come to mind, it’s easy to see why Baker says it pays to take some basic precautions.

“Be prepared,” urged Baker. “Have a shovel or rake with you and water… When you’re done, put it out.”

But the number one tip: never leave a fire burning unattended because it could go rogue so quickly, there may be precious little time to respond. Celebrate, Baker says, just do so with one eye peeled.

When it comes to burn permits, most of mid-Michigan is currently offering them, though Gladwin, Clare and the northern half of the state are not until the danger abates.

For more information, visit the DNR’s website.

