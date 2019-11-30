Border Battle: Fans in Ann Arbor ready for Michigan vs. Ohio State

(11/30/19) - Ohio State is two wins away from having a shot at winning a second national championship in five seasons and a third title this century.

The Buckeyes are ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff and No. 2 in The Associated Press poll.

They have won seven straight and 14 of 15 against the Michigan in a dominant stretch that has taken a lot of suspense out of the series.

Ohio State is about a double-digit favorite to set a school record with an eighth straight win against the Wolverines.

ABC12's Mallory Pearson is in Ann Arbor catching up with fans ahead of the game.