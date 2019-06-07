Both sides of legislature agree Shiawassee County needs tornado relief funding

(06/07/19) - On March 14, two tornadoes touched down in Shiawassee County. It damaged 94 homes, four businesses, 16 barns, and many vehicles.

On April 1, Governor Whitmer denied declaring a state of emergency.

"Naturally, there was a great deal of surprise when a state of emergency was not declared by the governor, which left some of our emergency responders with far tighter budgets for the rest of the year to handle other emergencies," Ben Frederick said. Frederick is the State Representative for the 85th District.

State Representative Ben Frederick and State Senator Tom Barrett worked urgently to put the funds into the state budget. Now, the Michigan House approved spending $163,000 for 13 Shiawassee County public safety agencies. The funding would reimburse those agencies for their immediate response to the tor

"It was very impressive to see the plans that you set and do tabletops over for natural disasters actually come together. We were fortunate enough not to have any injuries or fatalities, so we got to test our plan with the police, fire, EMS. It worked great. Communication was fantastic," Robert Brancheau said. Brancheu is the Shiawassee County Undersheriff.

With the house's approval, Shiawassee is one big step closer to receiving funding. State Representative Frederick is optimistic about making it official next week.

"That gives me a lot of hope and comfort that we actually see an acknowledgement both houses of legislature both members of both political parties coming alongside Shiawassee County saying this funding needs to be there to support emergency services agencies," Frederick said.

The Senate will finalize Tuesday and then go to Governor Whitmer's desk. Assuming she signs, Senator Tom Barrett says funds would be distributed over the following couple of weeks.