Bottle returns begin again at some Michigan stores

(06/15/2020) - Monday was busy as usual inside LaLonde's Market.

Customers were picking up items to take home, but there is one thing shoppers didn't see happening: Bottle returns.

"Three people have asked. One person came in and asked before they brought them into the store and two people called on the phone," said LaLonde's Market owner Scott MacNellis.

On Monday, for the first in nearly three months people can get rid of those bottles and cans that have been piling up ever since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stopped the redemption because of the coronavirus pandemic.

During that time, state officials estimate shoppers accumulated about $65 million worth of bottle returns.

"I had a dream one night that my back parking lot was filled of customers with bags and boxes and all kinds of stuff and my employees and I were standing there counting because we do it all by hand," MacNellis said.

LaLonde's manual processing is why the store won't be accepting bottle returns anytime soon.

"The mandate came through if you have a separate facility for the safety of the workers where the reverse vending machine are there so, the machines that we feed bottles and cans into, that's near the front the store. Then they are required to take bottles back. If you don't have that setup, then you're not required to take bottles back," MacNellis said.

He plans to wait until people returned the bulk of their bottles and cans before opening his return process back up again.

"And then see how it plays out. If we are getting a ton of requests in the next couple of weeks, then we will probably accommodate customers," MacNellis said.