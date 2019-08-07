Package full of money sent to scammers stopped by Millington officer

(8/7/19) - An officer with the Millington Police Department in Tuscola County helped stop a scam in action, saving an elderly resident a large sum of money.

A resident of Millington contacted police when they found out their parents were tricked into mailing a package containing a large amount of money to a scammer.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, Officer Mike Mitin jumped into action to track down the package.

The parents shipped the package from a UPS store in Frankenmuth. Mitin talked with the owner of the store, and together they were able to stop the package and have it returned to the victims.

Anyone who believes they have been scammed should contact police immediately. In many cases, investigators aren't able to retrieve the stolen money, however.