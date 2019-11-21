Boy, 10, dies of injuries after shooting at NJ high school football game

The death of a 10-year-old boy injured in a shooting last week at a New Jersey high school football game shadowed the team, as they finished the interrupted game.

Micah “Dew” Tennant, 10, died of his injuries Wednesday, less than a week after he was shot in the stands at a Pleasantville High School football game. (Source: Family photos/KYW/CNN)

The Pleasantville Greyhounds suffered a devastating loss, 22-0, when they played Camden High School Wednesday at the Philadelphia Eagles stadium. The semi-final game had been postponed Friday when it was interrupted by gunfire.

Hours earlier, the team received the devastating news that 10-year-old Micah “Dew” Tennant, who was one of three shot in the stands at the original game, died from his injuries.

"I was hurting. I went back on the field today, earlier this morning, and I sat in the same spot he sat in. I was just there, sitting there, wondering why it happened to him. It just really hurts,” said Ernest Howard, who plays for Pleasantville High.

Howard changed his uniform number to 10 in honor of Micah. The teams held a moment of silence for the boy before the game.

"I'm very sad, very, very sad, man. I couldn't play with my full energy because it's been very tough,” said Fernando Flores, who plays for Pleasantville High.

Despite the loss, many in the community from Pleasantville Mayor Jesse Tweedle to head coach Chris Sacco say they’re proud of the team and grateful for the support they’ve received from all throughout the country.

"It's been overwhelming. From people from different schools making cards for the kids and posters, it just goes to show when things are tough, everyone rallies around each other. I wish we could have pulled it out today… but regardless, I'm just proud of these guys," Sacco said.

Alvin Wyatt, 31, is charged with three counts of attempted murder and two weapons counts in relation to the shooting. Five other suspects were arrested.

It’s unclear if Wyatt’s charges will be adjusted in light of Micah’s death.

