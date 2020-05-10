Boy Scouts of America cancel summer camping trips & go virtual

Boy Scouts of America is one of the largest youth organizations in the country. In the state of Michigan, they serve over 60 thousand young boys and girls through their Cup Scouting Program.

Normally Boy Scouts of America would be getting ready for their annual summer camping trips, unfortunately this year those were canceled due to COVID-19. For the Michigan Crossroads Council, that decision wasn’t easy.

“There have been countless hours and meetings with the state of Michigan local health departments, the American Camping Association, and the Boy Scouts of America national camping team to really understand this and see if there’s an opportunity for us to run camp. It just became very evident that there was going to be some challenges,” said Christopher Hopkins, Chief Information Director of Michigan Crossroads Council.

Although most activities would be outside, one of those challenges is maintaining social distancing.

“There are activities that require that you have a buddy whether it’s swimming or boating. The challenges with social distancing would’ve been very difficult for us,” said Hopkins.

With five camp locations in Michigan, last year they hosted 6,614 coed campers and over 2,292 younger kids attended the Cub Scout Camps. Now they’re hosting events virtually.

“We have a schedule like we would if it was in a park or somewhere like that. We have different activities going on with virtual instructors going on teaching skills or earning a merit badge. We’ll have a virtual campfire too,” said Hopkins.

The summer operations help cover the year round program funds, so the Michigan Crossroads Council has also taken fundraisers remote.

“We’ve been strategic about this. Some of the events we’re moving to the fall. We’re also doing special events virtually,” said Hopkins.

While this has been unconventional, the Boy Scouts of America community has come together representing their motto ‘Scout On’.

“Nobody ever thought that scouting would look like it does today. I think it’s amazing what we’ve been able to accomplish. Our volunteers across the state have rallied around this virtually scouting and staying connected with folks.”