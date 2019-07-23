Boy dies after apparent fall into pool at Michigan home

(7/23/19) - The father of a 7-year-old southwestern Michigan boy says his son drowned at a birthday party at a home after he apparently accidentally fell into a pool.

A vigil was held Monday night at a baseball field in Niles for Ayden Smith, who played there as part of a youth league. Adam Smith of South Bend, Indiana, says his son was "just an angel."

The Cass County sheriff's office says the boy was at a home in Milton Township on Saturday. The South Bend Tribune reports he was given CPR and taken by ambulance to a hospital in South Bend, where he later died.

Michigan State Police are investigating the death, but they haven't released details about what happened because the investigation is ongoing.

