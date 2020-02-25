Boy dies after being found underwater in Detroit high school's pool

(2/25/2020) - A Detroit high school swimming teacher has been placed on administrative leave following the death of a student who was found submerged in the school's pool.

Authorities say a certified swimming instructor found the boy in Mumford High School’s pool just after noon Monday, pulled him out and began CPR after calling 911.

First responders also tried to revive the boy, who was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police are investigating. The boy’s name and the circumstances surrounding his death have not been released.

Grief counselors were at the west side school Monday and Tuesday.

