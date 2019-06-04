Boy gets 3 dozen stitches after dog attack; Weimaraner-pit bull mix euthanized

(6/4/2019) - A peaceful Sunday afternoon took a terrifying turn when a Saginaw County boy was attacked by a dog, leaving him with dozens of stitches.

Parker, a 10-month-old Weimaraner-pit bull mix, was euthanized after he attacked a young boy in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township.

The boy is recovering from his injuries this week. Parker, a 10-month-old Weimaraner-pit bull mix, was euthanized after the attack.

Three children were playing outside on Bell Road in Taymouth Township, when 80-pound Parker broke free from his nylon cord all of a sudden and started biting one of the boys.

Tammy Wenzel, who owns the dog, said her two sons were playing with a friend down the road when Parker suddenly became violent toward the friend.

"Parker was on his chain and he snapped his chain," she said.

Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel said Parker jumped on the boy and bit him multiple times.

"The child tried to run away, the dog attacked him again, was on top of him," he said. "Thankfully another neighbor saw this happening and heard the screams."

The neighbor grabbed a shovel, but Wenzel said her sons were able to get Parker back in the house. She believes the boy has about three dozen stitches after receiving bite wounds to his neck and legs.

"I love my dog but I do care about the boy and I want to know how he is doing," Wenzel said.

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office investigated the attack. A day later, Wenzel drove Parker to Saginaw County Animal Control, where she agreed to have Parker put down.

"It was very tough," she said. "The dog, he was my boys' dog. My boys could play with him and everything. They loved that dog and he loved them. He slept with them."

Saginaw County Animal Control Director Bonnie Kanicki said there likely will be no charges filed in the case because Wenzel voluntarily allowed the dog to be put down.

Federspiel owns a dog and said it's best to have pets secured when people visit.

"If their friends wanted to come over and play, I would make sure my dog is in a crate," he said.