Boy hit and killed while riding bike with dad in western Michigan

Authorities say a 7-year-old boy has died after being hit by a truck while riding his bike in western Michigan.

The Kent County sheriff's office says the boy was riding his bike with his father on a bike path in Cascade Township on Thursday evening when they came to an intersection. The boy waited to cross and then tried to cross the roadway. He was struck by a truck that was making a turn.

The boy's name wasn't immediately released. The sheriff's office says his father wasn't injured.

