6-year-old improving after Lansing-area Amish buggy crash kills 3 siblings

(9/19/2019) - Authorities say a 6-year-old boy's condition is improving a day after his three siblings were killed when their horse-drawn buggy was struck by a motor vehicle.

Police believe the four were returning home from an Amish school Wednesday when the crash occurred near Charlotte in Eaton County. The children who were killed were aged 8, 10 and 13 years old.

Investigators have not released names of anyone involved in the crash.

Undersheriff Jeff Cook says it's an "unspeakable loss" for the parents. Jerri Nesbitt of the sheriff's office told our sister station WILX that the 6-year-old boy had a "good night," despite leg and head injuries, and was in stable condition.

The buggy was struck from behind. The elderly driver of the motor vehicle was examined at a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation Thursday.

