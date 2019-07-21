Boy pulled from Lapeer County pond does not survive

(07/21/19) - A 7-year-old boy has died after he was found submerged in a Lapeer County pond, police say.

Three Michigan State Police troopers assisted the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office with the emergency call Saturday in the 3300 block of Oregon Street in Elba Township.

The state troopers entered the pond in uniform to help find the child. One of the troopers found him and brought him out of the pond.

Police say he was rushed to a local hospital but did not survive.

No additional details were immediately available.