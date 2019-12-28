Breaking: Missing 25-year-old Swartz Creek man found dead; one person in custody

(12/28/19) - Michigan State Police confirmed that 25-year-old Kevin Bacon was found dead early Saturday morning at a house in Bennington Township.

Bacon was last seen around 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Family and friends frantically searched for him Friday and had planned to do so again Saturday.

MSP Lt. Dave Kaiser says a 50-year-old Bennington Township man has been lodged for open murder.

No other details were immediately available.

