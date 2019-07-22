Breakout Games plans mad dash for $2,000 cash around Louisville

One company is planning a real-life treasure hunt for people in Louisville on Wednesday.

According to Breakout Games, they’re giving away $2,000 cash in $100 bills hidden around town on July 24. The only catch - you’ll have to search for it.

Several hundred people are set for the hunt, scheduled between 5 and 8 pm. Armed with only your cell phone and general locations, it’s going to put your detective skills to the test.

This is the second year in a row that Breakout is shaking up their widely-popular escape room experience, taking the mystery and thrill outside of the building.

“We are breaking out of our four walls and we are taking us out to the people of Louisville,” General Manager Logan Abbott explained. “We want this energy in this excitement to be out there.”

A real life city-wide mad dash for cash. Every half hour, coordinates of three different hiding spots will be texted right to your phone.

“We’re going to be giving out those coordinates to where they’ll know the general location of where these things are,” Abbott said. “We’re not going to give it to them right out but he’s got several hundred people searching for each of those hundred dollar bills. We’re going to hide them and it’s gonna be difficult so they’re really gonna have to put forth some effort.”

But what happens in the case of a good old fashioned standoff - two people locking eyes over the little brown envelope?

“I’d say first to grab it,” Abbott said. “We’re going to have spotters out, we’re going to have people who are watching the whole thing making sure people are having a good time.”

Even if you find the hiding spot but are too late, Breakout is providing little prizes, like receiving a discounted game next time you play.

Sometimes it’s not about the prizes; it's about the thrill of the chase.

“Just get people out moving and having a good time here in the community, maybe even seeing different areas they have not seen before,” Abbott said. “Just experiencing more of our wonderful city.”

There’s no deadline for signups, as you even sign up during the game.

To join, visit their website or text LOUISVILLEHUNT to 31996.

