Breakstone's Cottage Cheese recalling 3 varieties due to presence of debris

(11/19/2019) - Three varieties of Breakstone's Cottage Cheese are being recalled due to the possible presence of red plastic and metal pieces.

The debris may have been introduced during production, leading to the voluntary recall of 9,500 cases of cottage cheese announced on Tuesday.

Breakstone's learned of the potential contamination after a customer reported finding red plastic. As of Tuesday, six customers made complaints but none reported any injury or illness.

The recall affects the following Breakstone's varieties:

-- 2% Milkfat Lowfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese.

-- 4% Milkfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese.

-- 4% Milkfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese.

All of the affected products have a Use By date of Dec. 10. They were distributed throughout the United States.

Anyone with the recalled cottage cheese should return it to where they purchased it for a full refund or call 1-866-572-3805 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.