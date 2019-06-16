Breast cancer patients enjoy a day at the salon to help in their fight

(06/16/2019) - Waking up in the morning and styling your hair is how many people start their day.

It used to be a part of Orisha Willingham's daily routine - until last year when she got some life-changing news.

"October the 5th I was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer,” said Flint native Willingham. "I had to take...19 treatments of chemo, I had to stop working and it has been a fight."

At times for Willingham, the diagnosis got the best of her.

"I have a 16-year-old daughter so I just felt lost,” said Willingham. “The only thing I was thinking was negative thoughts because it was something new."

But thankfully the Flint native won’t have to fight much longer.

"It hasn't been a walk in the park… but I can say I beat it," said Willingham

In March she got the news that cancer was gone. After undergoing surgery in late April, Willingham has just a few rounds of radiation left then hopes life can get back to normal.

"I'm used to having long, thick hair,” said Willingham. “I'm getting myself back slowly but surely. And Shauntele is making me feel beautiful again."

Shauntele Harvey found of Bundles Luxury Hair Company, provided Willingham along with with 5 other breast cancer patients full makeovers Sunday.

"They already have so much to deal with during the transition, treatment, and healing,” said Harvey, who is also a Flint native. “And we just want to alleviate some of that."

Teaming up with the Brandon Carr Cares Foundation, they are launching the Bundles for Hope campaign hoping to help 1200 women this year.

"I mean it really touched my heart deep down inside, I have a connection with them right away," said Harvey

Now Willingham just looks forward to ringing the bell to signify her battle with cancer is over. Then she plans on joining other people in their corner for their fight.

"I want to reach out; I want to be there because chemo was a hard thing for me,” said Willingham. “I want to be able to be there for people who don't have family; to sit with them, and talk them through because there were plenty of times that I wanted to give up even though I'm fighting for my life you feel like oh I'm so tired, I can't do it anymore. And I just want them to know that they can do it.”

