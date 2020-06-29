Breckenridge man dies after hitting farm implement in Midland County

(6/29/2020) - A Breckenridge man died Sunday night after he crashed into the back of farm implement on a rural Midland County roadway.

Police say 21-year-old Noah Jennell was driving a Saturn Ion west on Redstone Road when he hit a hay merger being towed by a tractor near Lewis Road around 11:35 p.m.

Jennell died on the scene while the 29-year-old man driving the tractor was not injured, according to the Midland County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators were still looking into what caused the crash on Monday.

