Bridge Rehab Proposals

(7/11/2019) - Bay City is considering the future of the Liberty and Independence Bridges.

Thursday night three groups discussed their proposed plans, all of which include a cost to drivers.

Residents and commissioners first heard from Michigan-based American Roads.

They're offering the city $210 million to take over operation of both bridges for 50 years.

They want to rehabilitate the Independence Bridge and demolish the Liberty Bridge.

Bay City residents would be charged a 75 cent toll. Non residents would pay a $1.50.

Kiewit out of Chicago wants to partner with Bay City to do a full bridge study.

They believe both bridges have plenty of life left.

They also want to create a toll road, but they don't have hard numbers.

Finally United Bridge Partners out of Denver is offering to buy both bridges from the city for $5 million.

They would rehab the Liberty Bridge and replace Independence Bridge for somewhere in neighborhood of $100 million.

Residents would pay 50 cents to use the bridge, non residents would pay $2.00

Those below the poverty line would not be charged.

At Thursday's meeting, the Bay City City Manager said they have a lot to go over.

While she's not thrilled with the idea of giving up local control right now, the city just doesn't have the money to do what these companies can do.

The Board of Commissioners meet again on Monday.

Then, we expect to learn about what direction they want to take.

