Bridge repairs begin in Genesee County

After months of inspections, a few local bridges didn't meet the mark, meaning they will see repairs this summer.

"The bridge safety inspections are federally mandated, and we do those every 2 years," said MDOT's Paul Schiefer. "The repairs that were going to do are to address the issues we found during those recent inspections. There will be 12 structures done in Genesee County."

While the repairs may be small, they're saving MDOT big bucks in the long run.

"For this project were able to address several projects for around a million dollars, compared to several million dollars for a total reconstruction," said Schiefer.

The first of the 12 bridges seeing repairs is Lake rd over I-75 near Vienna Township.

"We're making concrete repairs to the abutment, that's the part that holds the structure over the road," said Schiefer. "It's an isolated issue that needs to be addressed before the next routine inspection."

Drivers can expect slow downs due to lane closures in the area each day from 7 until 5pm.

The 11 other projects will be staggered over the next few months with all 12 being complete by October 1st.