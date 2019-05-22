'Bridge the Gap' takes to the ice

(05/22/19) - It's a program designed to build bonds and open communication between police officers and kids.

Over the last few years "Bridge the Gap" has hosted basketball tournaments and other get-togethers. But this time around they're doing something a little different.

"You have a lot of people who really aren't sure of themselves, especially being on the ice, and they might need someone to give them a shoulder or some direction. Which is really good because that's what we're here for," explained Bay City Public Safety Officer Brandon Murphy, who also is the vice president of "Bridge the Gap".

Turns out the ice at the Saginaw Bay Ice Arena in Kochville Township helped them find common ground. There were conversations, laughs, and plenty of falls.

"I was supposed to be skating with them. And they're like, 'you got this, you got this'. And the next thing you know, I'm like, 'I don't got this'. And we just both fell. I grabbed on to him and I just feel. So, it was nice to have someone help me up," explained Saginaw County Sheriff Deputy Clinton Keene.

When someone felt unsure or fell, there was always someone there to help.

"He didn't care that I was the sheriff or that I was in uniform, he was just glad to see that hand. Unfortunately I tried to help him up and we both went down," said Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel.

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office, Saginaw Police Department, Bay City Department of Public Safety, Michigan State Police, and the warden from the Saginaw Correctional Facility all showed up.

Off the ice these officers enforce the law, while on the ice everyone was equal.

There were 87 eighth graders from White Pine Middle School in Saginaw Township at the event.

"I think it's pretty nice of them to just come out and help us, and have fun with us," said eighth grade student Claire Rousseau.

"It's like a good way to open up with everybody and like communicate and like build a bond with people, said A'Tiya Cirilo, an eighth grade student.

There will probably be some aches and pains tomorrow, but those will fade and the good memory will remain.

"I think that's a good message to say, 'hey we're not great at everything we do. We are great at what we do when we're wearing this uniform. But we're just like you when we're not on the job'. So it's a good way to build relationships," Federspiel said.

Officer Murphy said their efforts have been paying off. "'They'll come and say aren't you a part of Bridge the Gap, weren't you at that event, I remember you'. I've had kids they've told us that you know that they really didn't engage with the police before, but now they fell more comfortable and that's great," he said.

After they were done skating they headed to G's Pizzeria in Saginaw Township. It was another chance for the students to get to know police officers in a different light, and have a one-on-one conversation.