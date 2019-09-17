Bridgeport man accused of sexually assaulting relatives under age 13

(9/17/2019) - A 34-year old Bridgeport Township man is behind bars, accused of molesting two young, female relatives.

Jason Cornell was arraigned Tuesday on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct -- both involving two girls under the age of 13. One of the victims is 16 now.

Investigators say one of the alleged victims told a family member about the alleged abuse and that person called 911 last week. Police believe the abuse happened over a five-year period.

Cornell remained in custody at the Saginaw County Jail awaiting further court proceedings.