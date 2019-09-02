Bridgeport schools will start classes on Thursday

Classes begin for most school districts tomorrow but at least one will be getting a later start.

Classes will not start they day after Labor Day in the Bridgeport school district because of construction.

Labor Day was exactly that for construction workers at the high school. Schools superintendent Mark Whelton says some of the work was delayed and because of that, the decision was made to delay the start of classes.

"School will begin on September 5th, we had a little delay, two days, and weather caused a lot of it and we've got a lot of construction going on," Whelton says.

In November 2017, voters approved a 10-year sinking fund millage for building upgrades.

"We are wrapping up our 155,000 square feet of roofing and so we got a couple of parts on the gymnasium and the auditorium to finish," says Whelton.

While the school year won't start on time, Whelton says one major problem will be eliminated when classes do begin.

"The roof, no more leaks, we dealt with a lot of leaks last year, we put up with it over the winter," he says.

He says his staff and even students have helped with some of the interior work, including cleaning up from the construction. Inside there are renovated bathrooms and other upgrades.

"Classroom technology upgrades that are phenomenal, all new computer systems coming into the high school," says Whelton.

He says construction crews have been working around the clock to get the renovations done.

"The crew though never stopped working, they are working on the weekend, this is Labor Day, we have people here, its amazing," he says.

The two missed days here at the beginning of the school year will not be added to the end of the year. They will just wipe out a couple of staff development days.