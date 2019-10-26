Brighton man killed in Flint Township crash

(10/26/19) - A 31-year-old Brighton man has died in a crash in Flint Township early Saturday morning.

Police say the accident happened after 12:00 a.m. on the westbound I-69 ramp to southbound I-75.

A Chevrolet Equinox was traveling westbound when it struck a steep embankment. Police say 31-year-old Corey Douglas of Brighton was driving the SUV and died.

Police say he died, and a 26-year-old passenger from Chelsea was critically hurt. She was transported to a local hospital.

Police say alcohol consumption is a contributing factor in the crash.

It remains under investigation.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL if you witnessed the crash. You can remain anonymous.