(06/01/19) - Saturday is the Humane Society of Genesee County's 13th annual Bring a Flat to Plant Day at the shelter in Burton.

You're asked to bring a flat of flowers to plant or donate a flat to be planted by volunteers if you cannot plant or do not wish to.

Wojo's Garden in Davison is also offering 10-percent off all purchases made at the store today as long as you mention the humane society at the checkout counter.

The shelter address is: G-3325 S. Dort Hwy., Burton, MI 48529.