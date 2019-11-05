Broken dam on Lobdell Lake drops water level about 2 feet

(11/5/2019) - A broken dam in Argentine Township has caused the level of Lobdell Lake to drop about 2 feet in only four days.

Thousands of gallons of water from the lake are rushing into a creek. The dam downriver in Byron has been opened to lower any flooding chances.

"Like, wow it's dropped about a foot and half to 2 feet. I was like I got to go see what is what over here," said Lobdell Lake resident Art Allan.

Engineers say last week's heavy rain is to blame for the situation.

When they went to open the dam's gate, it got stuck. When they tried to shut it, the gears inside the nearly century-old dam broke.

The Genesee County Road Commission worked around-the-clock to fix the problem for four days. On Tuesday, they were able to close the gate and stop water from rushing out of the lake.

More permanent repairs will be necessary later to ensure the problem doesn't happen again.