Bronner's hiring holiday help in June

(06/19/19) - It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, in June.

Bronner's Christmas Wonderland held an open house for people who want to become personalization artists.

"They're hard to come by, because you have to have beautiful handwriting, it's not just anybody that can do this," explained Cindy Baxter, the personnel manager at the Frankenmuth store.

The open house was a chance for applicants to learn more about the job, and for current personalization artists to scout new talent.

"They're showing them what to do, they technique, and see if it's something they would like, and you know what, most people love it. It's like a craft," Baxter said.

The open house was just one part of the application process. They are sent home with a few ornaments to practice on, and asked to bring them back a week later.

If they have what it takes they move on to a formal interview.

"Our customers expect perfection. Perfection, nothing less," Baxter explained.

She said personalization artist have to learn the Bronner's font that's been used for at least 25 years.

"For instance, if someone comes in and orders five ornaments, and then two years later comes back and wants five more, they want it to be identical to the ones they had previously bought," Baxter said.

Personalization artists will be busy when the holidays arrive, so Bronner's works to get them up to speed in the off-season. "We'll have up to 27,000 people on a Saturday alone in November and first part of December. It's imperative that we have our staff here ready to go," Baxter said.

To accommodate all those shoppers on busy days, Bronner's will have up to 100 personalization artists working on the store shopping floor, as well as behind the scenes for online orders.