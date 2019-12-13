Bronner's is packed ahead of Christmas

(12/13/19) - We are less than 2 weeks away from Christmas.

And that means the hunt for that perfect gift for family and friends is in full swing.

With more than 50 thousand items spread out the length of one and a half football fields, Bronner's has become a family tradition for generations.

"We're just walking around the store, picking things up and doing this and doing that and having fun for the holidays," said South Lyon resident Dave Mayka.

People come from near and far to experience the world's largest Christmas store.

"It's a nice thing to take people who weren't from the state, to come see what we have to offer in Michigan," said Stedman Frye from Detroit.

"It's wonderful but it's overwhelming. But the shopping has been good," added Ft. Myers resident Rita Fishtorn.

It's been a real "bear" trying to get one of the most popular ornaments to come out in years.

You can no longer get Bob Ross, but you can purchase his paintbrush.

In a pickle deciding what styles are trending?

A safe bet is to go traditional.

"A lot of personal ornaments that we're selling. So for fifteen dollars or less, you can get your name on an ornament and make it a holiday tradition," commented Wayne Bronner, President & CEO of Bronner's Christmas Wonderland.

So what are adults buying for children this year?

" We got some "---" for our niece who is about 2 years old," said Chris Falls, visiting from Toledo, Ohio.

"The kids love the "---" stuff and "---," added Lisa Bierschback from Bay City.

No spoilers ahead of Christmas!