Brother charged with killing 11-year-old sister in Gratiot County

(1/17/2020) - A 16-year-old Gratiot County boy has been charged with open murder in the August shooting death of his 11-year-old sister, Addison Redman.

Addison Redman was found dead of a gunshot wound in her Gratiot County home.

A medical pathologist ruled Addison's death a homicide. Her brother Corbin Redman, who was 15 when the shooting happened, is facing adult charges for murder and could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.

Corbin appeared in court Friday for arraignment on the open murder charge.

People who live near the scene have been waiting five months to find out exactly what happened.

"It really affects everybody, because we all feel it, because its all such a close thing," said neighbor Jim Abell, who lives a short distance from the Redmans' home on Tyler Road in Gratiot County's Arcada Township. "We have been waiting for the facts. We are not going to spread any rumors, we have no idea what happened."

Around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 20, police say Corbin shot Addison in the head with a 20-gauge shotgun.

The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office led the investigation with help from the Michigan State Police Critical Response Team and a crime lab. Investigators also worked with a crime lab in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Local authorities also collaborated with a shotgun ammunition manufacturer in Italy and a shotgun manufacturer in Connecticut during the investigation.

Prosecutors issued five investigative subpoenas in the case compelling witnesses work with authorities. Police also served a search warrant in the case.

"It's a tragedy," said Steve Reha, who lives down the road from the Redmans' home. "I feel for them, to lose a young girl like that."

He was saddened to learn the the girl's brother has been charged with murder.

"He is going to have live with that for the rest of his life, and it's going to haunt him," Reha said.

Investigators say Corbin has denied any role in the death of his sister, who was preparing to start sixth grade at Alma Middle School when she died.

"It's horrible, it's horrible," Abell said. "You hate to hear any child getting hurt. I can't imagine what the family is going through."

He doesn't know the family, but in the rural area between Alma and Ithaca, the tragedy has been on everyone's mind for the last five months.

"We pray for them all the time," Abell said. "We can't imagine going through something like that."