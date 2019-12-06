Brother describes moment 13-year-old best friends got hit, killed in 2017

(12/6/2019) - The man charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that killed two teenage girls was back in court Friday for a preliminary hearing.

Flint police arrested and charged 27-year-old Jerry Turnbow Jr. of Grand Rapids last month with eight felonies. He's accused of hitting and killing best friends Ashyrinta Clemons and Tatiana Brown while driving drunk.

Police say the 13-year-old best friends were leaving a Sweet 16 party just after midnight in August 2017 and walking across Saginaw Street when they got hit.

Testimony in the preliminary hearing started Friday. Brown's older brother, who was with the girls that night, was one of the witnesses to take the stand.

Dequan Clark said he saw the girls walking across the street while holding hands. Some cars stopped to let them across, but one did not.

"And then, there was a car you can hear the motor, it was coming fast, went around the other two cars and hit them," Clark testified. "They was in the air and when he hit them, he went faster."

Testimony is expected to continue next month. A Genesee County judge will decide whether to send Turnbow's case to trial after the preliminary hearing is over.

Turnbow faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.