1 brother dies, other brother severely injured after pickup truck rolls over

(10/1/2019) - Police say one brother died and another was severely injured after the pickup they were in rolled over on a rural Midland County road Monday afternoon.

Glenn Faylor, 35, was driving a 2008 Ford Ranger northbound on North Water Road in Midland County's Edenville Township around 4:20 p.m. when he lost control and overcorrected, according to the sheriff's office.

The truck rolled over several times and crashed into a ditch.

Glenn Faylor and 33-year-old Mark Faylor, both of Sanford, were transported to MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland with severe injuries. Mark died while Glenn remained hospitalized Tuesday.

Police say Glenn was wearing his seat belt, but investigators are unsure whether Mark was wearing his. Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, but the authorities are waiting for toxicology test results to make a final determination.

Reports will be forwarded to the Midland County Prosecutor's Office for review of possible criminal charges.