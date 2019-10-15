Buckle up! Next Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign starts Thursday

(10/15/2019) - Police will be conducting additional seat belt patrols beginning Thursday to make sure motorists are buckling up.

The next statewide Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement campaign is scheduled from Oct. 17 to 31.

Local police, sheriff's offices and Michigan State Police are taking part in the two-week patrol, which federal traffic safety funds pay for.

Statistics show October is the second deadliest month for deadly vehicle crashes involving unrestrained motorists behind only July. Some 192 crash fatalities in 2018 were not wearing seat belts.

“Wearing a seat belt is the simplest thing you can do to save lives and reduce injuries in a crash,” said Michael L. Prince, director of Michigan's Office of Highway Safety Planning. “When you’re out enjoying fall in Michigan it’s important to remember to buckle up -- every trip, every time, every passenger.”

Michigan's seat belt usage rate stands at 94.4 percent, which is higher than the national average of 89.6 percent.

Under Michigan law, everyone in the front seat and any passengers younger than 15 must wear a seat belt. Violations come with a $65 fine.

Children must be restrained in safety or booster seats until they turn 8 or reach 4-foot-9. All children age 4 and younger must be in the back seat.