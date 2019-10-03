Budget cuts could mean trouble for road patrols

(10/3/2019) - More potential fallout from the Governor's budget. Among the nearly 150 line item-vetoes is funding for the state's secondary road patrol.

This has left sheriff's departments trying to figure out how to protect the rural part of their communities.

The Saginaw County Sheriff could have fewer deputies out on those streets this veto could also have a trickle-down effect within the sheriff’s office.

"It's devastating," Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel said.

When he learned the Secondary Road patrol is on the chopping block he was shocked.

In 1978 this program was born to increase road patrols to help sheriff deputies cover county roads across the state.

Federspiel says state funding for the program has dropped over the years, which caused the Saginaw county sheriff's office to go from six to two.

"You take two deputies away that's going to hurt us, and it's going to hurt every sheriff in the state of Michigan," Federspiel said.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced late Monday night that she cut close to a billion dollars in the GOP budget that was put on her desk.

"Using these powers of the executive office -- they are sweeping, but they are not absolute," Whitmer said.

The program is funded through tickets. Federspiel says for now he has enough funding left to cover patrols through the fall.

If the state budget remains as is he says he'll have to move those secondary deputies to the main road division. However, those living in the rural part of Saginaw County would lose out on road patrols.

"Add up the amount of hours that these two deputies work and the service that they provide preventing accidents, correcting drivers behavior and answering calls for service and maybe saving a live if they are in the area,” Federspiel said.

The Saginaw County sheriff is hoping that the governor and legislatures can find some way to compromise on the situation so that this program is still funded.

