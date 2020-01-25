Buena Vista Police holds final fundraiser for new K-9 vehicle

(01/25/2020) - A local fundraiser is supporting paws behind the laws.

The Buena Vista Police Department is raising money for a new K-9 vehicle.

It's been a year-long fundraising effort, and it's now coming to an end. As time continues to pass, there is a stronger sense of urgency to get Officer Devin Heyn and K-9 Maverick into a new vehicle.

Maverick is a three-year-old German Shepard from the Czech Republic, and he has been working with the police department for the past three years as a dual purpose K-9, taking guns and drugs off the streets.

The fundraiser held Saturday was a bake sale and raffle at Serra Chevrolet in Saginaw. Their current vehicle is a hand-me-down that was donated through fundraisers.

Maverick's area is currently built out of some ply wood and some local supplies. It's gotten them through this point, but Officer Heyn says they really need a new one.

"It's big not just for Buena Vista but for the whole county of Saginaw, since we assist with any agency that does not have a K-9 unit, so having a properly-fitting vehicle for the dog to get there safely is a big deal," Buena Vista K-9 Officer Heyn said.

Officer Heyn says they'll be officially outfitting the new patrol vehicle within the next couple of months.