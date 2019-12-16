Buena Vista Township Board puts public safety consolidation plans on hold

(12/16/19)- "You need traditional two separate departments to do the job right, and the citizens of Buena Vista deserve two separate departments," said Saginaw Firefighter, Eileen Pettinger.

That was the message conveyed by residents, business owners, and firefighters to the Buena Vista Township Board of Trustees at a board meeting Monday night.

The were voicing concerns over a consolidated public safety department the Board is considering.

Buena Vista is not the first Mid Michigan to consider a combined police and fire department in recent years.

In 2012, when the City was faced with a projected $2 million deficit, The Bay City Commissioners approved the consolidation of the Police and Fire Departments under one department.

Eileen Pettinger is a Saginaw firefighter.

She attended Monday's meeting as show of support for Buena Vista firefighters.

Pettinger said, "What traditionally happens is, firefighters get laid off and police officers get raises to do both jobs, but really, how can you respond to a shooting and a structure fire at the same time?"

After spending nearly an hour in a closed door meeting- the board voted to table the issue of consolidation, for now.

"We need to take some time and really work with our community partners so that we can make the best situation for all of the township," said BV firefighter and Local 214 Teamsters Steward, Lucas Brown.