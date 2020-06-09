Buena Vista Township police enhance policies following George Floyd death

(06/09/2020) - Like millions of others, Buena Vista Township Police Chief Reggie Williams watched in horror as the life of George Floyd ended in a matter of minutes under the knee of a fellow police officer.

"It was devastating to see the video," he said.

But unlike most people, as police chief for Buena Vista Township Williams is in a position to make sure that kind of tragedy doesn't happen within his department.

"Well what I did was, I made certain things that have already been in place in our policies, more specific," he said.

Williams is not calling them changes, but rather enhancements of policies that are already in place. The first one: "a duty to intervene."

"If we're on a traffic stop and the lead officer is getting into an argument with the driver, the duty to intervene before the situation becomes worse is for his or her partner to step in and do their best to de-escalate the situation so we don't have anymore problems," Williams said.

The other: a use of force breathing impairment policy.

"People need to understand that we would never train to put our knee on someone's neck. To prohibit breathing or bloodflow above the shoulders. We would never train like that. So this policy is a stand alone, to make sure that we all understand that this will not be tolerated," he said.

Williams said the goal is to reassure the community and make sure everyone makes it home safely.

"Just want to make sure that our officers understand exactly what we need to do and ensuring the community that we are doing what they're asking," he said.