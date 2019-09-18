Buena Vista Township gets grant in quest to demolition motel

When you drive along I-75 and you take the Buena Vista exit, the first thing you see is a rundown motel.

The township wants to knock it down so the property can be redeveloped.

As of today, they have some financial help in making that happen.

"This is the gateway into our community," says Torrie McAfee, Buena Vista Township superintendent.

A food truck festival was one of the first things you would see in Buena Vista Township today as you came off of I-75.

But just across the street, you would also see this, a motel that has been deemed unsafe, dangerous, and violated Michigan housing laws. The owner has not been keeping up with repairs.

"We don't want the eyesore, the goal for the community is to build, to get some developers interested in the township," says McAfee.

The township got good news this week, getting a a $40,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, also known as EGLE. The money will pay for a study to see if there is contamination on the site and the best way to safely demolish the former Welcome Inn and Suites.

"That will help us with the cost going forward to know exactly how much we have to spend for the demolition," says McAfee.

The demolition costs are estimated to be at $400,000 on the high end.

"We also did get approved for a brownfield loan and that is for $200,000, so that will also assist, but its a loan, not a grant, so we will have to pay that back," McAfee says.

Across the street from the motel, also part of the gateway into the community, another hotel that's up for sale.

"It would really be nice if we had a developer come in and actually turn it into a thriving hotel which it once was," says the superintendent.

For now, getting this building knocked down is the township's top priority. McAfee says there is interest in the property once the motel is gone.

"Two separate developers about two separate projects," she says, without getting into specifics.

The township hopes to have that motel knocked down by the end of the year.

