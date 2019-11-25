Buena Vista Township restaurant staff hope Nexteer employee lay-offs is a short one

(11/25/19)- The lunch crowd at Taqueria La Michoacana restaurant in Buena Vista Township, keeps the staff busy, nearly everyday

"Yeah, 11 to about 1:30, 2 sometimes it can get crazy," said Assistant manager Enith Hernandez.

Hernandez said about 30% of their regular customers are employees of the Nexteer plant just down the road.

"A lot of lunch comes from Nexteer, so it definitely gets a little lonely around here without them," Hernandez said.

Something the restaurant experienced over the summer during the UAW strike against GM.

Nearly a thousand Nexteer workers were also off the job due to the work stoppage.

"It was pretty quite around here, it wasn't very busy at all," She said.

It's why Hernandez said she is worried about how many Nexteer workers are impacted by the plant's temporary layoff of production workers.

UAW Local 699 President Tom Hurst said workers learned about the temporary layoffs, last Friday.

Hernandez said she feels for the workers, with the layoffs taking place around the holidays.

" With Christmas, yeah, that's really sad to hear," She said.

