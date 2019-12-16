Buena Vista Township trustees to consider police, fire merger

(12/16/19) - Board of Trustee members in Buena Vista Township may have a tough decision Monday night.

A public safety advisory committee has been exploring the idea of merging the fire and police departments into one public safety department.

The committee is expected to present its findings to the Board of Trustees in a closed session meeting with the township's labor attorney at the end of Monday night's meeting.

Buena Vista Township Superintendent Torrie McAfee said trustees could decide to move forward with the merger, likely taking effect in January of 2021, or continue with the current model of separate fire and police departments.

McAfee said it could save the township around $500,000, and the current contract with firefighters ends in December of 2020. "We have to go into contract negotiations next year, and so now that we're at that point, if we're going to take a look at it, this is the right time to take a look at that," she said.

If it goes through six of the eight fulltime firefighters would likely be laid off, and police officers would be cross-trained as firefighters.

Retired firefighter Craig Gotham, who spent 34 years with the department, has some serious questions about a possible merger. "So what if the police department shows up with turnout gear, what are they going to do, wait for somebody to bring the fire truck? And the two people they're going to keep are only eight to five," he said.

McAfee has heard concerns. "We've been getting a lot of push back, but our Board of Trustee members are residents of the township. They will never make a decision that will also effect them in some way."

Trustees will also consider ballot language for the renewal of a Police and Fire Millage to be put on the March 2020 ballot.

McAfee said going forward, if the public safety model is approved, would require changes to current millage wording.

Gotham said he can't support millages for the public safety model.

"And if we don't have a fire department, I'm not, I'm voting no on all the millages. There's no reason to give any more," Gotham said.

