Buena Vista apartment fire blamed on resident burning sage or incense

(6/19/2020) - Fire investigators say the flames that damaged eight apartments in Buena Vista Township on Monday night started from a resident burning incense or sage.

The fire started in a first floor unit at Autumn Ridge Apartments on Hess Road and spread through much of the building into the attic, causing over $1 million in damage. Most of the building's roof was destroyed.

All of the 20 residents living in the damaged building escaped the fire unharmed around 10:30 p.m. Monday. The American Red Cross was helping residents who lost their possessions.

The building has been declared a total loss.