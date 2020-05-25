Buena Vista man dies, other man injured in shooting outside Marathon gas station

(5/25/2020) - Police were looking for suspects involved in a double shooting outside a Saginaw gas station that left one man dead early Sunday.

Two 21-year-old men were sitting in a vehicle outside the Marathon gas station at 1411 Court St. when they both were shot several times around 4:30 a.m., according to the Saginaw Police Department.

Ambulances rushed both men to area hospitals, where Antonio Buford of Buena Vista Township was pronounced dead Sunday morning and the other 21-year-old was listed in stable condition.

The Major Crimes Unit consisting of Saginaw police and Michigan State Police detectives were investigating this shootings as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Saginaw Police Department 989-759-1761 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.