Buena Vista man dies, other man injured in shooting outside Marathon gas station

Saginaw police and Michigan State Police are looking for suspects in an early Sunday morning homicide outside the Marathon gas station on Court Street.
SAGINAW (WJRT) (5/25/2020) - Police were looking for suspects involved in a double shooting outside a Saginaw gas station that left one man dead early Sunday.

Two 21-year-old men were sitting in a vehicle outside the Marathon gas station at 1411 Court St. when they both were shot several times around 4:30 a.m., according to the Saginaw Police Department.

Ambulances rushed both men to area hospitals, where Antonio Buford of Buena Vista Township was pronounced dead Sunday morning and the other 21-year-old was listed in stable condition.

The Major Crimes Unit consisting of Saginaw police and Michigan State Police detectives were investigating this shootings as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Saginaw Police Department 989-759-1761 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.

 