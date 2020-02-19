Buena Vista murders occurred near home where a woman died in a fire

A father and son murdered, just a couple of houses down from where a woman was killed last year in a fire.

Police in Buena Vista Township are now trying to determine if the homicides are somehow connected.

The dad and his son were found shot in a home on South 23rd Street in Buena Vista Township.

The two men, 68 year old Bruce Banks, and his son, 39 year old Deonte Jackson were found by police in this home just before midnight.

Jackson was dead at the scene, while Banks was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries this morning.

Police are releasing few details about the shooting deaths, including where the 9-1-1 call came from that brought investigators to the home.

One thing we do know; the house where the shootings happened is not far from where another unsolved murder occurred last year.

"I know that some in the community are familiar with the Antoinesha Helton fire, the homicide last year, this homicide now took place on the same street just a couple of houses down," says Buena Vista Police Chief Reggie Williams.

23 year old Antoinesha Helton's body was found in the bedroom of her house last June, just two doors down from where last night's murder took place.

The fire was deliberately set and Helton's death has been ruled a homicide. There has been no arrest in that case.

Police chief Reggie Williams says investigators will try to determine if there is any connection between the three homicides.

"As of right now we do not know if these cases are related at all," says Williams.

As far as last night's killings, Williams did give us an indication that Banks and Jackson may have been targeted and this was not a random crime.

"I would like to believe right now that this was an isolated incident and people don't have a reason to be fearful, be concerned yes, fearful no," he says.

Late this afternoon, we have learned a man is being questioned in connection to last night's murders.

