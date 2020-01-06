Buena Vista official says she received threatening calls over merger plan

(1/6/2020) - Emotions are flaring as a township official says she has received threatening phone calls about a possible plan to merge the township's police and fire departments.

Buena Vista Township Supervisor Christina Dillard said she got those phone calls over the weekend after a Facebook post called for her to step down.

Thomas Roy, the vice chairman of the Saginaw County Republican Party, made the post. But Roy said he stands by what he wrote while he doesn't want to see anyone threatened because of his stance.

"I am for listening to my constituents," Dillard said.

But she said she didn't like what she heard from at least three people who called her cell phone this weekend.

"I have never had threatening phone calls like I did this past Saturday," Dillard said.

The phone calls came after a town hall meeting where the possibility of merging the Buena Vista Township Police and Fire departments into a public safety department took place on Friday.

Dillard believes a Facebook post by Roy, which states Dillard has no clue what residents need in Buena Vista Township and to email and call her to voice opposition to a merger proposal, sparked the phone calls.

Dillard would not disclose the content of the threatening calls, but did call police to make them aware of the threats.

"To make sure my safety was assured," Dillard said.

"I put it out there because I wanted people to be aware of it. I think it's a bad idea," Roy said.

He owns property in Buena Vista Township and stands by the post.

"My intention was for people to voice their concerns that this was a bad idea. That was my whole intention, not to threaten her or things like that," Roy said.

Dillard said pension and health care costs has the township looking at ways to save money.

"We don't to go into a deficit. We don't want to go bankrupt. We don't want to lose our township totally, so we have to do something," she said.

Roy believes a public safety department is not the way to cut costs.

"It's very emotional. I am very passionate about that. Public safety is my No. 1 issue," Roy said.

There was a special meeting scheduled for Monday to possibly vote on a merger plan, but that has been canceled so the township can take more time before a decision is made.