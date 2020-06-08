Buena Vista police implement duty to intervene policy, use of force restriction

(6/8/2020) - The Buena Vista Police Department is implementing two new policies dealing with how officers work with the public.

The first new policy is a "Duty to Intervene," which requires officers to step in and de-escalate all situations and report any misconduct. Reporting misconduct is considered a positive action and will be considered for recognition.

The second new policy bans any use of force above the shoulders that would cause the restriction of air or blood flow.

Buena Vista Township Police Chief Reggie Williams said his department will do anything it can to both sustain and build community trust.

